The absence of civility in American politics is nothing new. By the time of Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860, the American party system had broken down over the issue of slavery.
Today’s Republicans are taking it to new heights. Just the other day I read that a candidate in a non-partisan race in Montana “couldn’t get a job at Dairy Queen.” This is a slap in the face to working-class people who rely on these jobs to put food on the table. When did the GOP start hating the working class? Why should working-class people support a party that uses their employment as a way of degrading others trying to take a stand for their best interests?
A recent PBS poll showed that 79% of Americans said they are concerned or very concerned that the negative tone of national politics will prompt violence. These numbers prove the concern is prominent across the political spectrum.
If we can listen to each other with humility and praise accomplishments, rather than attack them and side with country rather than party, the American experience and dream will enrich us to become better people and ultimately make America great again.
Andy Boyd,
Bozeman