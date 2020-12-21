Republicans throw workers under bus

People who work built America.

Don't agree? Just take a minute to imagine where our great country would be without the labor and land of Native, Black and white people alike, enslaved and free alike. The freeholder, the slave, the indentured servant, the immigrant — all hoped to build a better life for themselves and their children.

Money didn't build this country alone; wealth without labor added is just a burden, something to be stored, worried over. It takes work, too.

Working people have always been there to do the jobs needed: tilling, harvesting, hammering, digging, patrolling, searching, cooking, wherever they could earn their ways.

Right now, because of a pandemic, too many working people cannot work. They need help and support — like the bailouts for banks we always manage. We need to bail out workers so they can keep on helping. We can afford to give back to them now — and it's only fair. And, we can't do without them.

Republicans block the way in the Senate. The Republican Party is hanging working people of America out to dry. If you like being thrown under the bus, you can keep voting for Republicans.

It's up to you.