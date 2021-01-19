Republicans tired of government?

Government intervention:

Wow, I just woke from a 67-year dream of living in lala land. I dreamed that all Republicans were sick and tired of having government tell them what they could and couldn't do.

I see now that our governor has decided that we won't be following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for combating our present pandemic. The CDC was established to do just that.

The Legislature is trying to overrule the Board of Regents and let all students, even those not yet weaned, carry firearms. The BOR is an appointed group given the task of governing our universities.

Our attorney general is now telling our county attorneys that they can't prosecute those who disobey county ordinances. Our Legislature is telling our city/county health departments they can't set their own directives; only the elected officials can do that. This is what the city/county health departments were established to do.

The Legislature is now determining who can and can't play school sports. That is what the Montana Athletic Association was designed to do.

This is all in the first 10 days of the session. Government must have been horrendous while I was dreaming that I was in lala land. Just wow.