Republicans trying to repeal adult-use marijuana legalization

Through their inaction, Greg Gianforte and the Montana Legislature are trying to repeal a citizen’s initiative to legalize adult use of marijuana. Inconceivable. No bill to implement the adult use marijuana initiative has yet been introduced and the clock is running out on the introduction of new bills. The legislature has also rejected requests for funding any implementation of the initiative.

Montanans' response must be: Implement now, implement fully, no delay, no half measures.

Another set of facts: Not only do Montanans want marijuana legal, it would also be an economic boon! Millions of dollars in tax revenue will be generated from sales. Also, thousands of new jobs in new storefronts will be created for Montanans hurting during the COVID economic crisis. The voters want it. This is democracy in action.

To the point, the voters have spoken, the facts are in, the election occurred and Montanans want adult-use marijuana legalization implemented today. Our democracy demands it. No delay. No half measures.

Randy Kosted,

Rexford

