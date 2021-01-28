 Skip to main content
Republicans want Big Government control over women

Dear legislators of the Republican Party:

Quit acting like members of the Taliban and ISIS who consider women to be men's chattel! On the one hand you are fanatical about the Second Amendment and believe that Big Government should mind its own business regarding our guns and ability to carry them wherever and whenever we want. Like Columbine High School or the Sandy Hook Elementary School, or any number of Southern churches, mosques, Walmarts or theaters and the likes where warlike civilian massacres have recently occurred in our country.

Yet in the next breath you are all about the need for Big Government to interject itself into what women should and can do with their bodies; like contraception and abortion. And forget your pious defense regarding the sanctity of life because you lost it in the first paragraph.

If your fanatical, righteous angst had any legitimacy, Republicans everywhere would be signing up to adopt every unwanted child born and we wouldn't have the need for Child Protective Services. But we, the public, don't see that, do we? Instead, your party is always about cutting things like public welfare, supplemental nutrition programs, health care, educational assistance and Social Security benefits. All the things that make it possible and less burdensome on single moms, dads and less fortunate families to raise those unwanted babies.

And then, when people disagree with your ideas and ideology you call them communists, socialists, liberals or, if of your own persuasion, RINOs. You should be looking in the mirror and wondering what you've really become; the Republican Taliban!

Cesar Hernandez,

Polson

