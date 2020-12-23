Republicans want to close Montana's open primaries

Just learned that Republicans are tired of our open primary and want it closed. Seventy-eight percent of Montana voters established the open primary in 1912 using the initiative process. Voters got rid of rigged party conventions that chose the candidates for both Democrats and Republicans.

In 1919, the Legislature passed three bills, one after the other, to get rid of the primary. Each time, the voters blocked them by using the referendum process.

In 1985, legislative Democrats tried to close the open primary. Republicans united to crush their arguments and make them look ridiculous in the eyes of the voters.

In 2014, lawyers hatched a federal lawsuit to stop crossover voting in the open primary. The Republican Party financed the initial costs. All went well until the lawsuit came before a federal judge who knew all about crossover voting. Historically, Republicans have used the practice to interfere with the choice of Democrat candidates.

Today, I heard that there will be three Republican bills to close the primary this session. So voters, it’s time to step up. History shows that we have the power to keep the political parties in line. So let your legislators know what you want done.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

