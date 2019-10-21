When I was a Republican, back in the days of black and white TV, Republicans were highly educated, financially astute and shrewd decision-makers. They were individuals who followed their hearts and employed ethics, empathy and benevolence in their rapport with everybody.
Nowadays, Republicans find themselves ensnared by groupthink and religious hypocrisy. They have turned a blind eye to the sophomoric shenanigans of their false prophet, whose malicious persona is as plain as the whites of his eyes and the orange of his hair.
It is refreshing and encouraging, however, to observe Republican congresspersons uniting with their Democrat counterparts in their condemnation of Donald Trump’s inane decision to trumpet the retreat of American Forces, deserting our allies, the Kurds, who fought side-by-side with Americans in our battle against ISIS.
Our acting president’s mindless decision cost hundreds of innocent Kurdish lives as the barbaric Turks slaughtered civilians including children.
Sadly, when Trump is gone, and Republicans have relocated their souls, they will have to reinvent themselves — again!
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee