Require employees to work Election Day

With Missoula County commissioners wholeheartedly endorsing an all-mail election, I'm wondering if they will be requiring county employees to work Nov. 3?
The purported reason (voting in person) for this extra day off at taxpayer expense hasn't passed the smell test for many years. Now would be a perfect time to reverse this silly practice.
If I recall, we're all in this together, right?
Jeffrey Koch,
Missoula
