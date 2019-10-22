Yup, the Russians are illegally voting in our elections. So are people from Mexico, Israel, Iran, China, Africa, etc.! Why not? No valid ID is required at all voting stations.
Check the 2016 votes to see many stations that had illegal voting ballots. What did we do? Nothing!
So the solution is easy: All voters must prove they are legal U.S. citizens with state or federally issued ID. Why make it hard, as the solution is simple? Prove you are a U.S. citizen to be able to vote and control the democratic way of governing.
Anyone who disagrees is just as dangerous as the illegals they support. After all, many countries already have the messed up governments and false "we will take care of you" policies. Go there! Choose wisely.
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell