Require vaccines at nation's borders

Dear readers: Please explain why all the worry about coronavirus? Californians allow people crapping on their sidewalks and peeing everywhere, with no concerns about disease and being unsanitary. Then again, illegal immigrants cross our borders with no vaccinations and God knows what else they spread!

Yes, diseases spread with varying resistance to antibiotics but why not prevent all possible causes, such as by requiring immunization records for everyone entering our country? Best idea, send them to the Democrats who support illegals and open borders, sanctuary cities, etc.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Clintons, Bernie Sanders and the radicals, Joe Biden and all the rest have plenty of room in their multiple properties to house the "questionable people" in this country. Oh, wait; they only want the rest of us to do that.

With today's modes of travel it is inevitable that diseases will spread rapidly worldwide before being recognized as a threat to all. If the borders were controlled and a complete background check given, this would be the ultimate precaution to secure the citizens of this made-great-again country.

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

