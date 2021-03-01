'Rescue Plan' is not COVID relief

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” also called a COVID-19 Relief Plan, is a colossal fraud. It is more accurately called “Democrat Supporters' Benefit Plan.”

It increases federal debt $14,600 for every U.S. taxpayer, yet less than 10% of the spending is directly related to COVID-19 relief. Over 90% is partisan pork for Democratic Party supporters. A few of the many examples:

1) $350 billion for fiscally irresponsible and corrupt Democrat–run cities and states to bail out their debt. (Should taxpayers from fiscally responsible states be paying this?)

2) $130 billion for opening K-12 schools, which science shows should not have been closed, and a benefit to teachers unions that have been paid for not teaching.

3) $40 billion for universities that have continued to collect their exorbitant tuition that has created a major student loan crisis. Why not support the students directly?

4) $800 million for Food for Peace programs for foreign countries.

The list goes on and on in the 591-page bill of federal giveaways. This is a rip-off of American taxpayers, and should be rejected by the U.S. Senate. Contact your senators and urge them to vote against this reckless and irresponsible federal spending.