'Rescue Plan' is not COVID relief

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan,” also called a COVID-19 Relief Plan, is a colossal fraud. It is more accurately called “Democrat Supporters' Benefit Plan.”
It increases federal debt $14,600 for every U.S. taxpayer, yet less than 10% of the spending is directly related to COVID-19 relief. Over 90% is partisan pork for Democratic Party supporters. A few of the many examples:
1) $350 billion for fiscally irresponsible and corrupt Democrat–run cities and states to bail out their debt. (Should taxpayers from fiscally responsible states be paying this?)
2) $130 billion for opening K-12 schools, which science shows should not have been closed, and a benefit to teachers unions that have been paid for not teaching.
3) $40 billion for universities that have continued to collect their exorbitant tuition that has created a major student loan crisis. Why not support the students directly?
4) $800 million for Food for Peace programs for foreign countries.
The list goes on and on in the 591-page bill of federal giveaways. This is a rip-off of American taxpayers, and should be rejected by the U.S. Senate. Contact your senators and urge them to vote against this reckless and irresponsible federal spending.
Philip L. Barney,
Polson