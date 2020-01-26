Mr. Billings, I am alarmed by your recent letter (Jan. 20). This old rancher lady calls B.S. on the statements you made glorifying the person in the oval. The economy is okay but unless you invest in the stock market, you are losing money by a lack of increased wages. You are being taxed to pay for the $13 million spent protecting the game show host at his golf courses.
You forget the recession that the Republicans handed President Obama, hoping he would fail but he brought our nation back and provided the good news that we still had jobs and could feed our families. The black employment numbers were well on its way due to Obama, not trump. Trump is a racist and has been his entire life. The economy is growing at a slower pace than when President Obama led this country by uniting us in forward motion without the vitriol we hear from the "victim" in the oval. Stop watching faux news and research your subject before spewing Republican half truths. Oh, Trump was impeached, lest you forget, forever.
Lee Newspapers have never, and will never pander to liberals. Trust me. Go hiking, Walter.
Cheryl Bramsen,
Florence