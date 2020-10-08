 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Research candidates before casting vote

Research candidates before casting vote

{{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte isn't a dummy. After losing the governor's race in 2016, mainly due to his attempt to block access to the Gallatin River by his home, he rehabilitated his image for his run for the U.S. House.

Financial disclosures reveal large contributions from the Galts, Wilks and Chas Schwab families, all of whom have fought to deny access to public lands and waterways. Gianforte's business outsourced jobs — out of country, out of Montana. He has: assaulted a reporter and lied to police; supports the sale of public lands, privatization of national forests; stripped protection of 700,000 acres of public lands; skipped more votes than 93% of his colleges; opposed funding for land and water conservation, and skipped work when voting on funding for water pollution reduction.

Gianforte is charismatic, Mike Cooney isn't. Watch the debate. Cooney was business, answered questions, gave his plans. Gianforte danced around many questions, talked about entertaining colleagues in Washington.

Do your homework; there is much more. Is this who you want as governor? Don't be fooled by a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Ramona Winters, 

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News