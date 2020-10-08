Research candidates before casting vote

Greg Gianforte isn't a dummy. After losing the governor's race in 2016, mainly due to his attempt to block access to the Gallatin River by his home, he rehabilitated his image for his run for the U.S. House.

Financial disclosures reveal large contributions from the Galts, Wilks and Chas Schwab families, all of whom have fought to deny access to public lands and waterways. Gianforte's business outsourced jobs — out of country, out of Montana. He has: assaulted a reporter and lied to police; supports the sale of public lands, privatization of national forests; stripped protection of 700,000 acres of public lands; skipped more votes than 93% of his colleges; opposed funding for land and water conservation, and skipped work when voting on funding for water pollution reduction.

Gianforte is charismatic, Mike Cooney isn't. Watch the debate. Cooney was business, answered questions, gave his plans. Gianforte danced around many questions, talked about entertaining colleagues in Washington.

Do your homework; there is much more. Is this who you want as governor? Don't be fooled by a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Ramona Winters,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0