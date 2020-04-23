Research candidates before casting votes in primary

We can no longer toe the party line in the upcoming elections, even if it means skipping some of the boxes and leaving them unfilled. We must always vote our principles, and that may mean voting for an unknown who has your same values.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox have proven they are unworthy of our votes. Each of them has shown failed leadership in opposing Montana’s most important issue, which is the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. They have embraced this agreement and betrayed all Montanans.
In spite of its legal and constitutional shortcomings and all the divisiveness it has caused, they continue to advocate for tribal special-interest groups, rather than supporting the property and water rights of all of us. They are all members of the UNIPARTY, which has emerged as a melding of both major political parties. The UNIPARTY is currently creating problems for our president. Will they support him as we approach the most important election in our history?
Will Deschamps, running for a Montana Public Service Commission seat, who was a major player in the GOP cabal in the past, is not worthy of your vote either. He is the reason why many good people did not or will not run for office, and have left this party. Debra Lamm is not qualified and is part of the UNIPARTY fiasco, too, and not worthy of your vote.
Cast your vote for Dr. Al Olszewski and Sen. Ken Bogner for governor and lieutenant governor. They are loyal veterans who served our country, work in professions that benefit all of us and currently serve in the Legislature. They are opposed to the Water Compact and will overturn it. Consider voting for Jennifer Fielder for the PSC, and Austin Knudsen for attorney general.
The Solutions Caucus should be scrutinized with great caution and many members of this “elite” group are running, as well. They are basically people in the UNIPARTY who want higher taxes and bigger government. Check all the candidates' voting records with Montanans for Limited Government and the Montana Shooting Sports Association, too.
Your vote is precious and is your voice. Make sure that you are heard, and vote in the primary election!
Gloria Roark,
Missoula
