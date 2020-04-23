Research candidates before casting votes in primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We can no longer toe the party line in the upcoming elections, even if it means skipping some of the boxes and leaving them unfilled. We must always vote our principles, and that may mean voting for an unknown who has your same values.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox have proven they are unworthy of our votes. Each of them has shown failed leadership in opposing Montana’s most important issue, which is the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact. They have embraced this agreement and betrayed all Montanans.

In spite of its legal and constitutional shortcomings and all the divisiveness it has caused, they continue to advocate for tribal special-interest groups, rather than supporting the property and water rights of all of us. They are all members of the UNIPARTY, which has emerged as a melding of both major political parties. The UNIPARTY is currently creating problems for our president. Will they support him as we approach the most important election in our history?