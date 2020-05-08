Research veterinarian's history to prevent unnecessary heartache

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the veterinarian whose unprofessional conduct and negligence resulted in our dog, Ellie’s, suffering, and distressful death: Have you changed your ways? I hope so.

Only two hours after seeing you, for the fourth consecutive day (three, specifically for IV fluids), Ellie went into serious physical distress. At the emergency hospital she was declared severely dehydrated and in critical condition; her organs were failing. Discovering that the amount of fluids she had received over those three days at your clinic were grossly inadequate was devastating.

Despite days of our repeatedly voiced concerns, you blatantly misrepresented the seriousness of Ellie’s condition. She was a member of our family; we thought we were providing her with the best care possible. We trusted you with her care, as did our regular veterinarian, and you failed us all. Ellie paid the ultimate price for your negligence, with her life.

Please, animal guardians, research your current, or prospective veterinarian's history. Call the Montana Department of Labor, or use the professional license lookup on their website to find out if any disciplinary action, is a part of their record. This tool is not perfect, but it could possibly prevent more unnecessary suffering and heartache.

Teresa Beck,

Missoula

