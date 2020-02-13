Reserve Street fix without major construction

Currently, Reserve Street from Broadway to Mullan Road is serving two contradictory purposes. One is the north/south corridor from Idaho to Washington/Glacier/Canada (the Travelers). The other is access to local shopping and dining (the Shoppers).

All the Travelers want is a straight shot through town, stopping as they wish. The Shoppers want easy turning access across all the traffic lanes, both directions, essentially cutting off the flow for the Travelers.

One road, two competing purposes.

One must be rerouted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The thinking thus far has been to move the Travelers by building another corridor. Not only is this expensive, but it intrudes on other communities, essentially moving the problem.

I believe the solution is simpler. Reroute the Shoppers to roads behind the stores. Make them alternate one-ways, so there is a continual turn lane for access and a through lane for others (Great Northern a one-way going north, for instance). While the other roads (behind the stores on the west) are less than straightforward, most locals use them now to avoid Reserve anyway.