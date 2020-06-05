Resist militarization for civil liberties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is no place for weapons of war in policing our communities, yet the Department of Defense’s 1033 program has transferred billions of surplus military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies.

The 1033 program is a failure, as research has shown that increasing militarization of civilian law enforcement leads to an increase in violent behavior among officers ("Militarization and police violence," C. Delehanty et. al., 2017) and that militarization also leads to more violence against the police themselves (G. Wickes, "Demystifying 'Militarization,'” 2015; and K. Carriere, "The Militarization of Police's Eyes, Ears, and Hands," 2016)

In 2015 Montana passed a law, House Bill 330, which bans our state from receiving weaponized drones, aircraft, grenade launchers and militarized armored vehicles from the 1033 program. Requests for other kinds of military surplus equipment must be made public within 14 days.

HB330 was drafted by Rep. Nicholas Schwaderer, R-Superior, passed with bipartisan support, and signed by Governor Bullock. Refusing the militarization of law enforcement strengthens the civil liberties of Montanans. While HB330 remains the only state law that bans participation in the 1033 program, I hope our approach becomes a national model.