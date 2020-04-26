Resist pressure to reopen too soon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During Gov. Steve Bullock’s two terms, he’s earned a reputation for common-sense decisions. He’s taken COVID-19 seriously and wisely called for sheltering in place, closed our schools and non-essential businesses, and required out of state visitors to quarantine.

Idaho and South Dakota acted less aggressively and each currently have about four times more COVID-19 cases than Montana.

Now comes the big challenge, how to reopen our state.

Let’s hope Governor Bullock has the courage to resist pressure and not start this process until we’ve gone two weeks with few or preferably no new cases, have robust testing in place, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) and ventilators for our hospitals, and the ability to rapidly identify and track contacts for any new cases. To do anything else could invite disaster, given the lack of a vaccine or any effective treatment.

Of course, everybody would like all this to be over ASAP, but we have to face facts, hard as that may be. What we need to do is stay the course a little longer until the conditions for a safe and phased reopening are in place, which is not the case at present.

Jerome Walker,

Missoula