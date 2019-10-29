Now that Montana's highest court has confirmed what we told the Missoula City Council long ago — that its frivolous attempt at gun control violates Montana law — council members may be wondering where they may go from here.
If the council is ready to stop taking its guidance from gun control advocates in New York City and start listening to Montanans, it may wish to finally take an honest look at a package of legal and expense-free options to promote firearm safety that has been offered to the council twice before: http://progunleaders.org/Missoula_Resolution.
Council members have said they wish to improve the safety of Missoulians concerning firearms. If they continue their refusal to discuss these suggestions, then they are exposed as uninterested in actual citizen safety, and only interested in aiding out-of-state interests in imposing creeping gun control under the pretext of gun safety.
Gary Marbut,
president,
Montana Shooting
Sports Association,
Missoula