Resolve differences with data, discussion

I debated yesterday on Facebook about the proposed minimum wage hike. I asked one person, “Why do you think the minimum wage hike is a bad idea?” and added a link to a summary of the Congressional Budget Office report about effects of an increase.

He replied with a photo of the former president mouthing “Wrong.” I tried again: “I asked a legitimate question but you responded with a meme rather than addressing the issue. I would have considered your arguments.” His response? “Your question became illegitimate as soon as you posted an article.”

In my field, we argue with others using data. In a journal article we first pose the question and review relevant literature. We outline strengths or shortcomings of prior research and detail how we plan to address these with experiments. We explain our methods, summarize results and return to the original question in a discussion where we try to demonstrate how our findings clarify or advance understanding.

I am not the first to note this, but using data is dismissed now as “weaponizing” facts. We need to reject the belief that opinion stated loudly and often is the way to resolve differences and create policy.

Arlene Walker-Andrews,

Missoula

