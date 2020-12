I am declaring my most fervent New Year's resolution: "I will no longer pay any attention to 'He who must not be named.'"

Txxxx derives all his power from those (including me) hooked on his constant grabbing of news cycles. I will no longer give him my energy so that he can continue to degrade our great country.

Please join me in purging him from our daily lives. Now, more than ever, is the time to focus our attentions on positive issues.

Terry Sexton,

Hamilton

