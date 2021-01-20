 Skip to main content
Resort tax will be unfair to residents

The residents of Polson will soon be voting on a resort sales tax of 3% on many goods that we purchase every day. Most of this tax will be paid by residents of Polson and not tourists.

I believe that Polson does not meet the requirement to be designated as a resort community. The city does meet the population limit of 5,500 people, but I don’t believe that Polson meets the requirement that its primary economic activity (jobs) is from employment related to tourism.

Due to Polson being located on the Flathead Reservation, tribal members will not be subject to paying the tax. This will create a burden for our business owners, along with inconveniencing tribal members as they shop in Polson. Tribal businesses will also not be required to collect taxes on any sales, thus creating an unfair advantage and animosity in our community.

Some of the items that will be taxed include restaurant food and beverages, fast food, food intended for immediate consumption, soda, candy, jerky, donuts, food at fraternal organizations, movies, rodeos, golf activities, tobacco, alcohol served and unserved, and many other items. A complete list can be found on the city of Polson website.

Vote "no."

Sen. Greg Hertz,

Senate District 6,

Polson

