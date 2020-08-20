Response to Lake County Patriots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s difficult to square the Lake County Patriots' Aug. 10, response to Roger Smith's July 27, OpEd. Roger placed the current social unrest in a historical context, drawing parallels with the Civil War, civil rights movement, the rise of unions to protect workers, etc. The writers were incensed that Roger had the temerity to compare current disruption, which includes violence, to those conflicts, as though those conflicts were somehow exempt from violent opportunists and thugs.

Unfortunately, it takes radical responses to get our attention. The LCP claim the Black Lives Matter Network advocates overthrowing our constitutional republic, using "systemic racism" as a pretext. Their use of quotes suggests a disregard for legitimate grievances. They are conflating largely peaceful, constitutionally protected demonstrations with a small percentage of violent agitators. I don't know any Democrats who, they claim, advocate violence for political gain. Unfortunately, violence sometimes results when the constitutional reforms they reference still have not been fully realized.