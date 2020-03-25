Response to 1929 stock market crash

Unlike Donald Trump, Republican President Herbert Hoover had a long history in federal government, serving in the Republican Harding and Coolidge administrations, when taking the oath of office in January of 1929. In October of that year, the great stock market crash occurred, spurring on the Great Depression.

Hoover continued to hold onto his self-reliance ideology after the crash, asking for voluntary action and refusing to create federal help for the needy. He held onto self-regulation of industry. His primary response was to shore up banking and industry at the top, believing in trickle-down to those in need. His solution to a large rural America was ineffective, buying surpluses and invoking high tariffs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We are now experiencing the same clash of ideologies, 90 years ahead to the present — in 2020, within the U.S. presidency and Congress.

The result of Hoover's 1930s response for four years was: a) In 1932 Franklin D. Roosevelt got 472 electoral votes to Herbert Hoover’s 59, b) the U.S. Democratic House picked up 97 seats, c) Republicans lost 12 U.S. Senate seats and control of the Senate and b) the 48 states picked up 11 Democratic governors.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0