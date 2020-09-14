Response to Trump 'accomplishments'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To Larry Ashcraft (letter, Sept. 9):

1. The economy was going up before Donald Trump took office.

2. Corporate taxes won't expire. The rich got the mother lode.

3. The stock market doesn't reflect the economy. Only half benefit.

4. ISIS defeated? Maybe.

5. Trump disrupted trade for two years for a not-much-better North American Free Trade Agreement.

6. Most corporations used their tax break to buy back stock, not pay workers more.

7. Trump deregulated environmental protections.

8. Trump could have gotten North Atlantic Treaty Organization compliance without alienating our allies.

9. Trump wants Obamacare gone. He has no replacement. Pre-existing protections will go with it.

10. The Missions Act was bipartisan. Senators Tester and Daines were also co-sponsors.

11. North Korea is still a nuclear threat.