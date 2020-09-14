Response to Trump 'accomplishments'

To Larry Ashcraft (letter, Sept. 9):
1. The economy was going up before Donald Trump took office.
2. Corporate taxes won't expire. The rich got the mother lode.
3. The stock market doesn't reflect the economy. Only half benefit.
4. ISIS defeated? Maybe.
5. Trump disrupted trade for two years for a not-much-better North American Free Trade Agreement.
6. Most corporations used their tax break to buy back stock, not pay workers more.
7. Trump deregulated environmental protections.
8. Trump could have gotten North Atlantic Treaty Organization compliance without alienating our allies.
9. Trump wants Obamacare gone. He has no replacement. Pre-existing protections will go with it.
10. The Missions Act was bipartisan. Senators Tester and Daines were also co-sponsors.
11. North Korea is still a nuclear threat.
12. There's room in an America of 130 million for thousands of desperate immigrants, like our ancestors. Trump played the fear card, then took kids away from their folks and lost them.
13. What jobs?
Trump has utterly failed to lead in this pandemic. Republicans refuse to help the states. That's what's holding up the relief bill.
Not Joe Biden, nor anyone, can make a heaven on earth, but he is going to try for better health care, wages, housing, jobs and justice for all.
Linda Aronson,
Darby
