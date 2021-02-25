Responsibility, not for just the Democrats anymore

Josiah Gilbert Holland (1819-1881), was an American novelist and poet, and with "to devote life to truth" inscription on his tombstone. On “responsibility” he wrote:

“Responsibility walks hand in hand with capacity and power.”

With the Democratic Party leading the U.S. Congress and the presidency now, it is well known that all say unless they quickly deliver to the majority of the American people in a time of pandemic and economy in decline, they can expect to lose in 2022. As a party they acknowledge their responsibility as legislators, and honestly say they are responsible at this time.

But what of state governments in 22 states, including Montana in Republican control? I honestly haven’t heard this from any Republican. In this state, only symbolic legislation by and large has been a Republican legislative priority. I haven’t seen anything to improve my life directly, and some which can possibly impede it.

I contend that many more Americans are expecting delivery at this time, and not from only one political party. Republican’s can’t continue hiding behind false legislation with irresponsibility and with the general opinion that all government is bad, and they’ll prove it.

Erwin Curry,