 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Responsibility to recognize racism

Responsibility to recognize racism

{{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake was brutally attacked by a police officer who clearly intended to murder him. The persecution of black people by law enforcement in the United States is unacceptable.

Although a person of color has not been recently shot in Missoula, a protester was wrongfully attacked by a militia group during the Black Lives Matter protests this summer. Not only was this person a victim of racism by a vigilante group, but they were also detained by Missoula police and questioned for unclear reasons. It is not OK for Missoula or any other city to continue the oppression of people of color.

We have the ability to call out white supremacy and institutional racism. We have the responsibility to do so.

I ask the Missoulian to prioritize coverage of racial issues as well as all issues of inequity in our community. There is the potential for real change in our lifetimes, accurate media will be central to this change.

Madison Murrill,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Masks are for everyone's safety
Letters

Masks are for everyone's safety

While getting blood drawn I spoke with a Hamilton nurse about the efficacy of wearing a face-mask during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The nu…

Democrats do not fix anything
Letters

Democrats do not fix anything

We can't afford to put Bullock in the Senate. You may think he's doing a good job for Montana (I don't), but that in no way translates to what…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News