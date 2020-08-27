Responsibility to recognize racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake was brutally attacked by a police officer who clearly intended to murder him. The persecution of black people by law enforcement in the United States is unacceptable.

Although a person of color has not been recently shot in Missoula, a protester was wrongfully attacked by a militia group during the Black Lives Matter protests this summer. Not only was this person a victim of racism by a vigilante group, but they were also detained by Missoula police and questioned for unclear reasons. It is not OK for Missoula or any other city to continue the oppression of people of color.

We have the ability to call out white supremacy and institutional racism. We have the responsibility to do so.

I ask the Missoulian to prioritize coverage of racial issues as well as all issues of inequity in our community. There is the potential for real change in our lifetimes, accurate media will be central to this change.

Madison Murrill,

Missoula

