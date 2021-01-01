Responsible for everyone's safety

Governor-elect Gianforte: You said that you may not continue the mask mandate once you take office, you trust Montanans to act responsibly for themselves and their families. You forget; some people don’t care about others.

As governor, you are responsible for public safety, every citizen’s safety. Montana’s promotion of individualism doesn’t mean we can do whatever we want. That’s chaos. That’s why we have laws, that’s why government functions in the “public interest,” and that's why we elect officials to make sure all are protected.

I wear a mask to protect others from catching COVID-19 from me, yet without a mask mandate, I cannot count on others to wear masks to protect me from them. It’s hard enough to stay safe with a mandate in this state where people flaunt their independence and personal rights while they either refuse to wear a mask or wear it incorrectly.

Does cancellation of the mandate help? No! It puts everyone at higher risk and stuck hiding out at home while those who want to “live free” run around town, possibly spreading COVID. What about the rest of us, our safety, our rights? How are you, as governor, going to protect us?

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

