 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Responsible for everyone's safety

Responsible for everyone's safety

{{featured_button_text}}

Governor-elect Gianforte: You said that you may not continue the mask mandate once you take office, you trust Montanans to act responsibly for themselves and their families. You forget; some people don’t care about others.

As governor, you are responsible for public safety, every citizen’s safety. Montana’s promotion of individualism doesn’t mean we can do whatever we want. That’s chaos. That’s why we have laws, that’s why government functions in the “public interest,” and that's why we elect officials to make sure all are protected.

I wear a mask to protect others from catching COVID-19 from me, yet without a mask mandate, I cannot count on others to wear masks to protect me from them. It’s hard enough to stay safe with a mandate in this state where people flaunt their independence and personal rights while they either refuse to wear a mask or wear it incorrectly.

Does cancellation of the mandate help? No! It puts everyone at higher risk and stuck hiding out at home while those who want to “live free” run around town, possibly spreading COVID. What about the rest of us, our safety, our rights? How are you, as governor, going to protect us?

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News