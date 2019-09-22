We’re longtime season ticket-holders for Griz football games. Last year, something went missing: our American and Montana state flags carried out of the tunnel onto the field by Griz players — a longtime tradition on game day.
Now, only a lonely sledgehammer leads the charge.
The flags aren’t AWOL. They’re gone because Coach Bobby Hauck wants them gone. No one questions Coach Hauck’s patriotism and love for Montana. Everyone contacted in the sports department who would respond said it’s “a team decision” or “the coach’s decision” and they’d pass along our concern to Coach Hauck. One young local sports announcer said “maybe it’s too much trouble.” Others said, “The colors are carried onto the field for the anthem, so we don’t need more flags.”
There’s more to it than that. Coaches don’t just coach sports. They mentor what’s most precious to parents — our children. By example, they help build character in positive ways. Pride in our country and state while playing football as a Griz is a value worth teaching. Respect for tradition reflected in a simple act.
You have free articles remaining.
So far our flags stay missing. Coach Hauck, please bring back our flags.
Marcia Jensen-Middlebrook,
Missoula