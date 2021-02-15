Restore funds for higher education

My name is Maggie Bornstein and I am the student political action director for the Associated Students of the University of Montana.

Like many of you, the University of Montana has made a profound impact on my life. I probably could not have attended college if it were not for the affordability of UM, and I know I am not alone in that.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has proposed a $25.2 million cut to higher education. Former Gov. Steve Bullock's budget recommendations included $4.6 million set aside for need-based financial aid, which Gov. Gianforte neglected to preserve.

Gov. Gianforte's attack on higher education harms our university's greatest strength: Accessibility. Pursuing higher education in Montana has been made possible by previous investments in a program that helps us all.

Everyone knows that students already pay more than their fair share for a college education. And no one should have to decide between advancing their career or feeding their children.

Section E of the Appropriations Subcommittee must restore the previously recommended funds for need-based financial aid. Higher education is not partisan, and we shouldn't sacrifice it for the sake of a partisan-informed effort to trim our state budget.