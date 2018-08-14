The budget cuts have been devastating Montana's mental health treatment system. Lives have been placed at risk and jobs have been lost.
The governor and Department of Public Health and Human Services must restore the funding to care and treat our most vulnerable citizens. We must restore funding to out state's four regional mental health centers, which are responsible for the treatment of those living with serious mental disorders. They are the treatment professionals who keep individuals from being institutionalized in the Montana State Hospital and the Montana State Prison.
Dr. Gary Mihelish,
NAMI president,
Helena