Restrict sale of flavored tobacco

As a pediatric occupational therapist who has worked with children for over two decades, I am writing to voice my concern over the targeted marketing and sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products to the youth of Missoula.

Research shows that nearly all vape products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and harms children’s brain development. Flavored tobacco products improve the taste and reduce the harshness of tobacco products, making them even more enticing to youth; 81% of youth in the U.S. who ever used tobacco products started with a flavored product. Even more insidious is the data that indicates tobacco flavorings cause endothelial cell (cells that line the blood and lymphatic vessels) dysfunction, which leads to cardiovascular (heart) disease.