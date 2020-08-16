Restrict sale of flavored tobacco

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a parent, I would do anything to keep my kids alive, healthy and well. That's why I stand in support of an ordinance to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products in Missoula. Big Tobacco is targeting our kids, and now is the time to fight back.

Flavored tobacco products are geared toward what young people love to eat — bubblegum, cherry, vanilla, etc. — and often placed with gum and candy near children's eye level in convenience stores. Research shows that kids will gravitate toward any flavor in the market, even if some are removed, so we need a strong rule prohibiting all flavors.

The state's proposal to eliminate the sale of flavored e-cigarettes is a great first step, but we need to do more to protect our kids at the local level. Their lives are at stake, and an ordinance restricting the sale of flavored tobacco products has the power to save future generations from the harmful effects of nicotine addiction.

I hope the Missoula City Council will join more than 270 other cities who have passed similar rules.

Scott Bovard,

Missoula

