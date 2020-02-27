Results don't justify Trump's behavior

Results don't justify Trump's behavior

Chris Jones, in his Feb. 21 letter praising Donald Trump’s policies, writes: “The left just doesn’t get it. We don’t care about the façade; we care about the results.”

I presume “we” refers to Jones and his fellow Trump supporters, and “the façade” refers to Trump’s abhorrent behavior and lack of character and integrity. It appears he is saying the end justifies the means (i.e. the desired outcome excuses any wrongs committed to attain it).

To Jones I say: Sir — in a civilized, law-abiding society, the end does not justify the means!

And since Jones stressed the fact that he is “a college graduate and successful businessman,” I found it “humorous” (amusing) that he thought some of the “letters from liberals” were “humerus” (upper arm bone).

Gary Wolfe,

Missoula

