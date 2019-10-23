From the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation yesterday morning, was a story on a widespread study in the Arctic in 12 countries estimating the net amount of carbon that is released into the atmosphere from melting permafrost.
As has been the case, the resulting numbers are higher than predicted prior to the study. The estimated amount of carbon released worldwide minus that taken up by the tundra’s plants is estimated at 600 million metric tonnes per year. I like to convert these massive weights to pounds per person.
If you use the total estimated population of the earth now, 7.7 billion, this number would convert to about 172 pounds per person. As a comparison, from U.S. Geological Survey average global estimates, volcanic activity puts out about 57 pounds per person per year.
For the United States only, Arctic permafrost from a National Geographic map shows Alaska having roughly 20% of the world's permafrost. Using this value and the United States’ current estimated population, this would be about 800 pounds per person added per year. This number is large, but the anthropogenic greenhouse gases production for the USA is over 44,000 pounds per person per year.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula