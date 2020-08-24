 Skip to main content
Retain Marks for efficient, fair courtroom

Retain Marks for efficient, fair courtroom

I am a civil trial attorney who has practiced here in Missoula for 25 years. I have had the privilege of appearing in Judge Jason Marks’ courtroom and trying cases in front of him. Based on this experience, I strongly encourage voting to retain him in the upcoming election.

Judge Marks runs an efficient and fair courtroom. He brings years of experience with him to the bench and has used that experience to benefit all Missoulians. He takes the time to listen carefully to all of the parties and to render careful and thoughtful decisions that are fair to all those involved. He has also been innovative in bringing efficiency to his court, moving cases to trial without delay.

Judge Marks brings a vital combination of experience, intelligence, fairness and integrity to the bench which has served the Missoula community well. I am proud to support Judge Marks and ask you to join me in voting to retain him this November.

Susan Miltko,

Missoula

