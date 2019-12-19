Where do I start? I am dumbfounded, but not exactly surprised, that the University of Montana has decided to destroy the “swastika-like” tiles from Corbin Hall.
How does a liberal arts university, an institution that is supposed to be dedicated to teaching analytical and critical thinking, do this? Another important teaching opportunity lost. How do the Associated Students of the University of Montana and the Faculty Senate not get that?
In fact, the swastika has been used by many cultures and religions, perhaps as early as 10,000 B.C., including Buddhists and Native American Indians. The KiMo Theater in Albuquerque displays the Navajo swastika and “invites visitors to remember that the original meaning of this ancient sacred symbol is one of life and prosperity.” Although this symbol was only recently chosen by Hitler as a Nazi symbol, his hateful meaning is all that many people can see.
UM is missing the opportunity to encourage discussion and understanding of the swastika’s larger historical usage, as well as analysis of the usage of other symbols, slogans, etc. I submit that UM would do well to model educational integrity and follow the lead of the KiMo Theater. Retain the swastikas.
Shawn Rosscup,
Missoula