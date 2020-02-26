Rethinking tax priorities

Amazon and Walmart get tax-funded handouts from cities. Do these commonwealths get vestment in the profits? No, just jobs for the local peasantry.

Amazon rates workers by units per hour, thus by duress of the clock forcing them to hold their urine until their lunch break.

Amazon outsources low-paying jobs to guest workers, so they can claim “high paying” employee jobs (guest workers are technically contractors).

Walmart employees and Amazon guest workers get payed low enough wages to qualify for social benefits. At least we can’t say they are not working.

China surpasses us in capitalistic growth by deficit spending and allowing international partnership, thereby securing a future economy whose commerce will repay the deficit. Trump’s response is more supply-side funding with “huge” tax cuts for the rich, and some tariff wars.

And right here in Missoula, the city decides to fund a dead horse shopping mall (a last-century commercial concept).

And as socialistic parking at the library and senior center gets abused by commercial overflow parking, I wonder how much an electronic gate with a ticket validation might cost?