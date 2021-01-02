 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired leaders could counsel nation

Retired leaders could counsel nation

{{featured_button_text}}

America is now at the point Rome was when that democracy fell — disorder and disarray.

In Rome, some retired presidents (consuls), together with religious personnel, were elected to civic positions as “augurs,” to provide a conscience for the nation. Augurs were well versed in ethics, science, theology and law. They taught the people about the unchanging purpose and operation of the constitutional law.

A retired consul named Cicero, now an augur, stood up to teach the law and remind Romans of their traditional citizen responsibilities. But he was too late. Caesar relieved the people of their legislative duties.

Where are men, or women, like Cicero today? We have perhaps one, Mitt Romney. Could Barack Obama be another? But are these two enough for the task? And another thing, are they too late and too short of the mark?

Kimball Shinkoskey,

Woods Cross, Utah

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump
Letters

Mayor Engen is Missoula's Trump

Within this ultra-blue bubble that is Missoula I would like you to close your eyes and think of why you hate Donald Trump so much. I agree! He…

Dictator wanted to create havoc
Letters

Dictator wanted to create havoc

Remember when Saddam Hussein knew he had lost the war with the American-led allies in his quest to take over Kuwait? As an egocentric dictator…

Chance to hold liars accountable
Letters

Chance to hold liars accountable

For 2,000 years the devil was considered the “father of all lies,” a liar “by nature” for whom lying is his native “language” (John, 4:44).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News