Retired RN ready to help out

I am a retired emergency room/intensive care unit registered nurse looking to possibly return to work if COVID-19 gets that bad in Montana.

Sadly, except for Missoula County, it seems no one else appears to have thought and acted about this.

After reading a call for retired or inactive nurses to return to work that either Missoula or Ravalli county’s public health put out, I wanted to help. So living in the Gallatin Valley, I contacted Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Benefis Health System in Great Falls, and the contact person for the Medical Reserve Core at the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

Neither the Governor’s Office nor the Gallatin City-County Health Department has bothered to return a call. Both hospitals' HR departments said they had no plans or any awareness of considering something that may be so desperately needed. And if there is a plan by any of these organizations, none have been willing or able to tell me about them.

Either way, this is horrific oversight by our state and local governments and by our local hospitals administrators as well.

So now that I have brought this to everyone’s attention, how can I help?

Vincent Vaccaro,