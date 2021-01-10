Return funds to common people

I fear the Grand Old Party has lost touch with its constituency and seems to have forgotten that the funds they are charged with administering were collected from, and belong to, the people. Personally, I can see no better way to spend some of those funds than to return them to the folks they were collected from; many of whom now find themselves in need. If that is socialism for rich people, I prefer it to a Congress that continues to feast on pork, determines its own pay and benefits, has no term limits, and routinely panders to lobbyists and sells out their constituents to the highest bidder (make no mistake about it, these are not traits that are exclusive to the Republican Party).