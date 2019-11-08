The article “Montana microplastics,” Nov. 1, describes the harmful and unknown effects of microplastic pollution, even in the Clark Fork River (and even in our bodies!).
Missoulian, please help eliminate microplastic pollution by stopping the use of plastic sacks covering our newspapers.
Readers, please do your part in eliminating this plague in our lives by drying out your newspaper in wet weather. Use the plastic items you already have by treating them like priceless antique remnants of an ignorant bygone era. Use them over and over instead of buying more — including those fun Halloween displays.
Claudia Brown,
Missoula