It’s frustrating to hear statistics like: 1 in 50 people will be victims of revenge porn within the general public and now suffer mental health implications. Of these people, many are also often ashamed or scared to come forward.
Victims of revenge porn often lose their jobs or find themselves unable to get a job as a result of this nonconsensual sharing of someone’s photos.
House Bill 192 would be a tool to help stop the amount of people negatively affected by revenge porn and help protect Montanans.
It is imperative that we find a solution and support this bill, as this law would protect victims and ensure justice would be served.
Kayla Sheridan,
Missoula