Who should I vote for? Who should I not vote for?
Here are some facts about President Trump. You decide yes or no.
Since President Trump has been president, he has added over $2 trillion to the national debt.
He has spent more days vacationing in three years than any other president.
He has played more rounds of golf in three years than any other president, at a cost of over $100 million.
He has signed the least amount of bills in three years than any other president.
He has told more lies, false statements in three years than any other president.
He has had more people in his cabinet quit, resign, get fired or go to jail in three years than any other president.
Trump shut down the government twice, one time for 35 days, and put 1.8 million people out of work and cost the economy of the United States $11 billion.
He cut $7.1 billion from the educational budget and gave more money to private schools.
He cut money from health programs, for the poor, elderly and disabled.
In three years he insulted, called names or bullied some 598 individuals on Twitter.
Trump is the only president in modem times not to show his income taxes to the public.
This list is just the tip of the iceberg. Sorry! But thanks for reading.
LaVon D. Brillhart,
Dillon