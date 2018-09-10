My service dog reminds me every day that humans are not at the center of the universe. I have participated in his life, taken care of him, loved him, listened to him, learned his ways, his complicated emotional-psychological experience, that he is cognitively astute, that he is extremely perceptive, that he is more aware of things than I am, and that he always outstretches me in his ability to love.
I do not reify him. I do not totalize him. I no longer make assumptions about what "a dog is." I have been rewarded to have him in my life and to be responsible for him and his welfare. Yet I am humbled by his goodwill toward me, and can honestly say that I have consistently gotten the better end of the stick.
I say "my dog" because he is truly mine. I have earned his love and trust because I have never hurt him, neglected him, abused him or treated him like a concept in a zoology book. He has given himself to me for all time, and I daresay that he would defend me to the very end, and beyond. How about your dog?
Kevin Boileau,
Missoula