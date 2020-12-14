Reynolds allowed opposing views

I am reminded by the recent news of the death of Sam Reynolds of my own encounters with him. Oh, we were not friends but we shared two things in common — the power of the written word and allowing opposing views to be published.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, there were debates throughout America concerning evolution and creationism. Reynolds, of course, viewed evolution as a scientific fact but allowed opposing views.

In 1982, Reynolds allowed this writer to publish in the Missoulian a three-part editorial as to the truthfulness of creationism as a scientific model.

Sadly, tolerance of this kind for opposing points of view is not allowed today on the editorial pages of the Missoulian. With modern restraints such as word length, credentials and putting your piece on the online edition, conservatives are having a hard time getting any lengthy pieces on the editorial page of the Missoulian. Sam Reynolds was not concerned about your credentials (such as being a notable pundit, a politician, having a PhD, or being a professor at a university) as long as you could write a rational, well-thought-out editorial.

He had my respect and admiration!

Pascal Redfern,

Missoula

