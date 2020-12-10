Reynolds was best of editorial writers

Sam Reynolds' death made me think of the years we worked together at the Missoulian in the 1970s. Newspapers were still near the top in news media, and our advertising revenue allowed us a newsroom of about 40 journalists.

Based on feedback from subscribers, we could tell that editorials written by Sam were usually the best read part of the paper. They provided strong, and well reasoned, opinion on the issues of the time. Air pollution, clearcutting in the national forests, and performance of state government are ones I can remember.

Even though he made subscribers angry, he was about the best editorial writer a newspaper could have. I write this as a tribute to a good friend and colleague.

John Talbot,

Missoula

