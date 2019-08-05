Another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, back to back with another mass shooting in Ohio.
They say we have had more mass shootings in the U.S. in one year than killings in Afghanistan in three years. And yet the rhetoric of hate continues, with this administration giving license to kill to white nationalists and others who have been inspired by the hatred spewing from the "leaders" of this country.
Using the internet hate sites, these hate-filled killers are buoyed up to kill within minutes or hours of their last tweets.
One of the problems I see is those who do care and are appalled by all that happening, keep silent, and by their silence they are being complicit in these killings. The Senate, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, might as well be pulling the triggers in these mass shootings. They continue to say nothing.
We have terrorism in this country on a massive scale and it will get worse.
Churches that display their support of this hate should no longer have tax-exempt status.
One day it may be you or people you love who die in a hail of gunfire. Say something against this hate.
Kate Gervais,
Corvallis