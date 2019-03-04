Saving the town of Colstrip from ruin as the coal industry declines is a conversation worth having. Not all the ideas being proposed are good, however.
A prime example is Senate Bill 278 (sponsored by Sen. Tom Richmond, R-Billings). Richmond’s plan is to allow NorthWestern Energy to buy Colstrip plants 3 and 4 for one dollar, and shift responsibility for all cleanup costs — now estimated at $700 million, maybe more — onto the backs of NorthWestern’s customers.
Really? Orchestrate a deal like this for NorthWestern Energy and then lay all the costs onto ratepayers?
To top it off, SB 278 would exempt this cost-shifting from any oversight by the Public Service Commission. Ratepayers would have no recourse against anything that NorthWestern — a monopoly utility company — decides to charge them for all the liabilities associated with the aging coal plants.
This is exactly why the PSC exists, to protect consumers from unfair practices by monopolies. And yet this is the very protection that SB 278 seeks to overturn.
It’s no different than a giant tax increase, only you’ll be paying it on your NorthWestern Energy bill.
Contact your legislators and tell them to vote against SB 278.
Becky Mitchell,
Billings