I’m encouraged that the current administration is doing all it can to assist the poor beleaguered folks around Paradise, California, who’ve lost their homes and in some cases families, to horrendous forest fires this month. Our fearless president of the United States flew in over the weekend to observe firsthand the damage done to the Sacramento Valley towns located in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
President Trump’s suggestion was to do what the Finns allegedly practice (raking leaves off the forest floor), and it was much appreciated by the long-suffering locals. And when Secretary of the Interior, Commando Ryan Zinke, followed Trump’s prescient lead by suggesting that violent, radical environmentalists (illegal immigrants perhaps?) were also to blame, I realized that the problem was solved.
Voila! Just get rid of leaves in the forest and tree-huggers hiding behind the pines and no more fires — right?
Jim Hamilton,
Florence